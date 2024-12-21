Macon Earns Another Split with Fayetteville, Wins 5-2

December 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

(MACON, Ga.) - After a frustrating loss last night, the Mayhem took control early against the Marksmen, and pulled out a 5-2 win in Fayetteville.

Just 1:44 into the opening period, Jake Goldowski scored his sixth goal of the season, and first since being called up to the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers, to put the Mayhem on top early. Before the 5 minute mark of the period, the Mayhem were up two, thanks to a tap-in by Justin Kelley. A power play goal by Tao Ishizuka made it 3-0 Mayhem before the first intermission.

Ryan Leith was able to get the Marksmen on the scoreboard in the second period, and Dalton Hunter's 13th goal of the season in the third to put some sweat on the brow of the Mayhem, but Matteo Ybarra's insurance goal at 10:57 of the third period and Dan Winslow's empty net goal put the Mayhem up for good. Bailey Brkin saved 20 of 22 shots en route to his third win of the season.

The Marksmen have just seven regulation losses this season, and four of them are against the Mayhem. This marks the third time in as many weekend series that the Mayhem and Marksmen have split their two games.

The Mayhem return home for Disney Night on Friday, December 27 at 7:00pm against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

