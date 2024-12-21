Munichiello Activated off of Ir

December 21, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Saturday that forward Tommy Munichiello has been activated off of the injured reserve.

Munichiello is in his sixth professional season this fall, appearing in 133 SPHL games, 67 FPHL games, and six ECHL games since 2019. This year, Munichiello has tallied seven goals, four assists, six penalty minutes, and a plus-two rating in 13 games for the Dawgs, including a four-game goal streak in late November. The five-foot-nine winger had 12 goals and 27 assists in 53 combined games for the Dawgs and the Macon Mayhem last season, including 12 points and a plus-six rating in 17 regular season games for the Dawgs. Munichiello also added one goal and two assists in six President's Cup Playoff games for Roanoke. Prior to arriving in Roanoke last February via trade, Munichiello recorded 25 goals and 48 assists in his 103 career SPHL appearances between Macon and Huntsville. Prior to his professional career, Weymouth, Massachusetts native played four seasons of college hockey at Babson College (NCAA-DIII), with 27 goals and 38 assists in 95 career NCAA games, and he was also the team's captain during his senior season. Munichiello grew up just a town over from Roanoke defenseman Billy Roche in the suburbs of Boston.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home tonight against the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

