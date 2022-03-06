Peoria Beats Back Rail Yard Dawgs 8-2

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen entered their third game in four days against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Sunday afternoon. Veteran goaltender Eric Levine notched his league-leading fifth shutout in Friday's contest as the Rivermen defeated the Rail Yard Dawgs by a score of 8-0 at Carver Arena on Sunday.

Just eight seconds into the first period Alec Hagaman received a beautiful feed across the slot from Mitch McPherson to put his 23rd goal into the back of the net to give Peoria a 1-0 lead. Under a minute later Marcel Godbout found the back of the net on the second shot of the game to make it 2-0 Peoria. Marcel Godbout wasn't finished as two minutes later he found the back of the net once again to give Peoria a commanding 3-0 lead.

Roanoke wouldn't go down quietly, however, as Jordan Fogarty notched his first goal of the season to make it 3-1 Peoria. Peoria wasn't done as McPherson notched a shorthanded goal, followed by a power-play goal late in the first period, to make it 5-1 Peoria at the end of the first period.

The second period was a bit quieter than the 1st, however, the Rivermen got on the board twice. The first goal came off the stick of Godbout, his 3rd of the game as the Rivermen converted on the power play for the second time to make it 6-1. Roanoke got one back just a couple of minutes later as Gehrett Sargis notched his 1st goal of the year on the power play to make it 6-2 in favor of the Rivermen. The Rivermen once again converted on the power play as defenseman Zach Wilkie notched his 2nd goal of the year just past the midway point of the second period. That made it 7-2 Rivermen which is where we stood after two periods.

The third period was penalty-filled as 106 penalty minutes were dished out during the final frame. A total of 7 ejections for both sides throughout the period. The Rivermen added a late goal as Larry Jungwirth scored his first professional goal in the dying seconds of the game which made it 8-2 Rivermen.

A hat trick for Marcel Godbout, Larry Jungwirth scoring his 1st professional goal, and a new SPHL season penalty minute record, are the only ways to summarize this game. The Rivermen finished 3 for 7 on the power play, while Roanoke finished 1 for 8. The Rivermen's next contest is this upcoming Wednesday as they take on the Vermilion County Bobcats at David S. Palmer Arena at 7:00 pm.

