Thunderbolts Win Streak Snapped in 4-1 Loss at Quad City

Moline, Ill.: Despite strong netminding from the Thunderbolts goaltenders and good stretches of opportunities in the first two periods, Evansville's offense was shut down in a 4-1 loss to the Storm on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Sunday, March 6th at 3:00pm CST as they host the Quad City Storm. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Thunderbolts were outshot 14-9 in the first period, as Quad City scored shorthanded to take a 1-0 lead. The period saw a pair of fights, as Tyson Kirkby went toe-to-toe with Quad City's Michael Moran in response to Moran hitting Brandon Lubin from behind, and Hayden Hulton decisively handled his fight with Cole Golka.

Early in the second period, Evansville converted on a 5-on-3 power play as Austin Plevy finished a net-front pass from Zane Jones to tie the game 1-1, also assisted by Tanner Butler at 1:39. Later in the second period immediately following a chance for Connor Chatham, the Storm came back down ice and Carter Shinkaruk scored to put Quad City back in front at 6:03. A pair of power play goals later in the second period and in the third period would seal the victory for Quad City, 4-1.

Plevy scored the lone goal for Evansville. Billett finished with 28 saves on 31 shots before needing to leave the game in the third period. In relief, Ryan Edquist made 8 saves on 9 shots faced. With Birmingham's loss in regulation tonight, the Thunderbolts now only need 10 points out of 24 possible remaining to clinch a berth in the SPHL Playoffs.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

