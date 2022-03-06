Prevost Scores Lone Goal in Thunderbolts' 5-1 Loss to Storm

Evansville, In.: Despite the Thunderbolts outshooting the Storm 41-30, Quad City managed to defeat Evansville for the second-straight night, 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Ford Center. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, March 11th at 7:00pm CST as they host the Birmingham Bulls. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Thunderbolts started strong on the attack in the first period and at one point outshot Quad City 10-1, however the Storm managed to score on their only early shot, as Carter Shinkaruk put Quad City in front at the 7:42 mark. Later in the period, Quad City converted on the power play as Connor Fries made it 2-0 at 17:09, and Ben Duperreault scored just over a minute later to make it 3-0 Quad City through the first period.

Fries scored once again 15:02 into the second period before the Thunderbolts finally got on the board, as Coy Prevost scored from Cameron Cook and Tyson Kirkby on the power play at 18:40 to make it 4-1. Evansville was unable to build on that burst of momentum, and Tommy Tsicos scored for the Storm at 7:19 of the third period to wrap up the scoring at 5-1.

Prevost scored the lone goal for Evansville. Ryan Edquist finished with 25 saves on 30 shots faced. The Thunderbolts still only need 10 points out of 22 possible remaining to clinch a berth in the SPHL Playoffs.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

