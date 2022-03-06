Rivermen Sign Larry Jungwirth

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria rivermen announced today that they have signed forward Larry Jungwirth to a try-out contract ahead of the Rivermen's contest against Roanoke.

Jungwirth, a native of Bloomington, Minnesota spent four years with Aurora University, playing college hockey at the division three level. Jungwirth garnered 21 goals and 43 assists (64 points) in 90 collegiate games played. He was also a teammate of recent Rivermen signee Lord-Anthony Grissom. Before college, Jungwirth played for five seasons in the North American Hockey League for three different teams (Minnesota Magicians, Coulee Region Chill, and the Corpus Christi IceRays). In 151 games played in the NAHL, Jungwirth netted 120 points (51 goals, 69 assists).

Jungwirth will make his professional debut on Sunday against Roanoke on March 6. Face-off is set for 3:15 pm at Carver Arena.

