Huntsville Wins Fifth Straight

March 6, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







DANVILLE, IL - The Havoc finished off the weekend sweep on Sunday against Vermilion County. After a scoreless first period, Tyler Piacentini notched his fourth goal of the weekend. The Bobcats tied the game in the third period before Mathieu Newcomb scored to retake the lead. Kyle Clarke added an insurance goal to close out the 3-1 Havoc win.

This win marks the fifth straight for the Havoc.

The Havoc will be back Friday, March 11th and Saturday, March 12th for I <3 HSV night and Trash Pandas Night.

