Pensacola Ice Flyers Announce 2021-22 Season Schedule

July 14, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have cooperatively released the team's 56 game schedule for the 2021-22 season with the Southern Professional Hockey League. The 2021 President's Cup Champions will begin the season on October 16 with a championship celebration prior to a game against the Birmingham Bulls.

The Ice Flyers will face 9 of the other 10 clubs in the SPHL. Peoria being the only opponent not faced during the regular 56 game schedule.

Game times and home game theme nights are soon to follow as the Ice Flyers set out to defend their title.

Earn your wings! Become an Ice Flyers Wingman for the 2021-22 Season. Season Ticket Holders of the Ice Flyers will continue to receive the most extensive list of Season Ticket Holder benefits in the SPHL.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.