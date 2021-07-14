SPHL Releases 2021-2022 Regular Season Schedule

July 14, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced Wednesday that after playing a reduced 42-game schedule with five teams in 2020-2021, the league will drop the puck for its 18th season on Friday, October 15 with 11 teams playing a full 56-game schedule.

The SPHL's newest team, the Vermillion County Bobcats, headlines Opening Night as they host Peoria as part of a full five-game schedule. In addition, Huntsville opens their doors to in-state rival Birmingham, Knoxville welcomes Macon, Quad City takes on Evansville and Roanoke plays Fayetteville.

On Saturday, October 16, the Pensacola Ice Flyers will raise their fourth President's Cup championship banner prior to taking on Birmingham.

Friday, October 22 sees three additional teams host their first game of the season as Birmingham welcomes Knoxville, Evansville takes on Quad City and Peoria entertains Macon.

Halloween weekend sees the last two teams open up at home as Macon welcomes Fayetteville on Friday, Octo- ber 29 while the Marksmen return the favor on Saturday, October 30 as they host the Mayhem.

The complete schedule will be posted on the SPHL's website (www.thesphl.com).

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.