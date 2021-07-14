2021-22 Regular Season Schedule Released

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), have released the team's 56 game schedule for the 2021-22 season. The year begins on the road for Peoria with a two game series against the expansion-Vermilion County Bobcats October 15-16. The season will also conclude for the Rivermen on the road against the Bobcats, with the finale scheduled for Saturday, April 9th.

Opening weekend in Peoria takes place Friday and Saturday, October 22-23 with a pair of games against the Macon Mayhem inside Carver Arena. These will be the only two games the Rivermen and Mayhem see each other all season.

The 56 game regular season schedule features the Rivermen facing seven of the other 10 SPHL franchises, with a heavy focus on regionalized opponents. The rival-Quad City Storm will be the team Peoria sees most (16), while fans will also have plenty of opportunities to see the Bobcats (15). Additionally, Peoria plays Evansville (8), Huntsville (6), Roanoke (5), Knoxville (4), and Macon (2) to round out their schedule.

Aside from opening weekend, the home portion of the schedule features a plethora of highlights, including a game on Christmas weekend, along with a New Year's Day game against Evansville. Peoria's longest homestand will come in the form of five games from February 26-March 6. The final regular season home game is slated for Friday, April 8th when Quad City comes to Carver Arena. Fans can also enjoy knowing that all 28 home dates fall Friday-Sunday, making it easier to plan your trip to see the Rivermen return to play this season.

Join the new wave of Rivermen hockey by becoming a 2021-22 season ticket holder!

