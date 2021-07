Havoc Release 2021-22 Schedule

HUNTSVILLE - The Havoc have officially released their 2021-22 56-game regular season schedule. The Havoc will take on all 10 SPHL opponents including the newly added Vermilion County Bobcats. The regular season will begin at home on Friday, October 15th, 2021, and end on April 9th, 2022.

2021-22 Schedule

Friday October 15, 2021 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Friday October 22, 2021 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Saturday October 23, 2021 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Friday October 29, 2021 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Sunday October 31, 2021 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Friday November 5, 2021 Macon @ Huntsville

Wednesday November 10, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Friday November 12, 2021 Macon @ Huntsville

Saturday November 13, 2021 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Friday November 19, 2021 Huntsville @ Peoria

Saturday November 20, 2021 Huntsville @ Peoria

Thursday November 25, 2021 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Friday November 26, 2021 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Friday December 3, 2021 Evansville @ Huntsville

Saturday December 4, 2021 Huntsville @ Vermillion

Saturday December 11, 2021 Huntsville @ Evansville

Thursday December 16, 2021 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Friday December 17, 2021 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Saturday December 18, 2021 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Sunday December 26, 2021 Macon @ Huntsville

Thursday December 30, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Friday December 31, 2021 Huntsville @ Roanoke

Thursday January 6, 2022 Huntsville @ Evansville

Friday January 7, 2022 Huntsville @ Quad City

Saturday January 8, 2022 Huntsville @ Quad City

Tuesday January 11, 2022 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Friday January 14, 2022 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Saturday January 15, 2022 Evansville @ Huntsville

Monday January 17, 2022 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Friday January 21, 2022 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Saturday January 22, 2022 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Friday January 28, 2022 Huntsville @ Evansville

Saturday January 29, 2022 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Friday February 4, 2022 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Saturday February 5, 2022 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Friday February 11, 2022 Peoria @ Huntsville

Saturday February 12, 2022 Peoria @ Huntsville

Friday February 18, 2022 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Saturday February 19, 2022 Huntsville @ Macon

Sunday February 20, 2022 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Friday February 25, 2022 Huntsville @ Macon

Saturday February 26, 2022 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Friday March 4, 2022 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Saturday March 5, 2022 Huntsville @ Vermillion

Sunday March 6, 2022 Huntsville @ Vermillion

Friday March 11, 2022 Vermillion @ Huntsville

Saturday March 12, 2022 Vermillion @ Huntsville

Wednesday March 16, 2022 Huntsville @ Evansville

Friday March 18, 2022 Peoria @ Huntsville

Saturday March 19, 2022 Peoria @ Huntsville

Friday March 25, 2022 Huntsville @ Roanoke

Saturday March 26, 2022 Huntsville @ Roanoke

Friday April 1, 2022 Fayetteville @ Huntsville

Saturday April 2, 2022 Fayetteville @ Huntsville

Friday April 8, 2022 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Saturday April 9, 2022 Huntsville @ Birmingham

