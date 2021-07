2021-2022 Schedule Unveiled

MOLINE, IL-The Quad City Storm has finalized its schedule for the 2021-2022 season. The season will open October 15th at the TaxSlayer Center when the Storm battle the Evansville Thunderbolts. The final home game will be played on March 5th and the regular season concludes on the road in Peoria on Friday April 8.

The Storm's home schedule consists of nine Friday games, thirteen Saturday games, five Sunday games and one Tuesday game.

The Storm's promotional schedule and information on single game tickets and mini-plans will be available in the coming weeks

Quad City Storm hockey returns to the TaxSlayer Center October 15th and season tickets are on sale now. Fans can call 309-277-1343 to secure their seats today or email brian@quadcitystorm.com for more information.

Friday October 15, 2021 Evansville @ Quad City

Saturday October 16, 2021 Evansville @ Quad City

Friday October 22, 2021 Quad City @ Evansville

Saturday October 23, 2021 Vermillion @ Quad City

Saturday October 30, 2021 Vermillion @ Quad City

Sunday October 31, 2021 Vermillion @ Quad City

Friday November 5, 2021 Quad City @ Peoria

Saturday November 6, 2021 Quad City @ Vermillion

Friday November 12, 2021 Peoria @ Quad City

Saturday November 13, 2021 Evansville @ Quad City

Sunday November 14, 2021 Peoria @ Quad City

Thursday November 18, 2021 Quad City @ Birmingham

Friday November 19, 2021 Quad City @ Pensacola

Saturday November 20, 2021 Quad City @ Pensacola

Friday November 26, 2021 Peoria @ Quad City

Saturday November 27, 2021 Vermillion @ Quad City

Friday December 3, 2021 Peoria @ Quad City

Saturday December 4, 2021 Peoria @ Quad City

Friday December 10, 2021 Pensacola @ Quad City

Saturday December 11, 2021 Pensacola @ Quad City

Sunday December 12, 2021 Pensacola @ Quad City

Friday December 17, 2021 Peoria @ Quad City

Sunday December 19, 2021 Quad City @ Vermillion

Sunday December 26, 2021 Quad City @ Evansville

Friday December 31, 2021 Quad City @ Vermillion

Saturday January 1, 2022 Quad City @ Vermillion

Friday January 7, 2022 Huntsville @ Quad City

Saturday January 8, 2022 Huntsville @ Quad City

Friday January 14, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville

Sunday January 16, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria

Friday January 21, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria

Saturday January 22, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville

Friday January 28, 2022 Peoria @ Quad City

Saturday January 29, 2022 Knoxville @ Quad City

Sunday January 30, 2022 Knoxville @ Quad City

Friday February 4, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville

Saturday February 5, 2022 Peoria @ Quad City

Sunday February 6, 2022 Peoria @ Quad City

Friday February 11, 2022 Quad City @ Vermillion

Saturday February 12, 2022 Vermillion @ Quad City

Friday February 18, 2022 Evansville @ Quad City

Saturday February 19, 2022 Evansville @ Quad City

Sunday February 20, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria

Friday February 25, 2022 Quad City @ Fayetteville

Saturday February 26, 2022 Quad City @ Fayetteville

Sunday February 27, 2022 Quad City @ Fayetteville

Tuesday March 1, 2022 Vermillion @ Quad City

Saturday March 5, 2022 Evansville @ Quad City

Friday March 11, 2022 Quad City @ Knoxville

Saturday March 12, 2022 Quad City @ Knoxville

Saturday March 19, 2022 Quad City @ Evansville

Sunday March 20, 2022 Quad City @ Vermillion

Saturday March 26, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria

Friday April 1, 2022 Quad City @ Vermillion

Sunday April 3, 20222 Quad City @ Peoria

Friday April 8, 2022 Quad City @ Peoria

