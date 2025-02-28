Penalty Kick Awarded., But Was There Embellishment? + BUTT CHECK BLUE CARD: Under Review

February 28, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast YouTube Video







Join us on Under Review as we break down the most contentious moments from the latest MASL action! With the game tied at 4, Nick Perera drew a blue card penalty kick on the Baltimore Blast, but did the Tacoma Stars captain embellish the foul? Lots to look at from the Stars vs Blast weekend series. Plus, a handball decision that first went off of the defender's face! And finally a "butt check" for the most straightforward blue card of the season. Find out on the latest episode of Under Review!ÃÂ

