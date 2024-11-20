Pelicans Sign Elfrid Payton

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed guard Elfrid Payton. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Payton, 6-4, 202, has appeared in 500 NBA games (395 starts) across eight seasons with Orlando, Phoenix, New Orleans and New York. Selected 10th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, Payton holds career averages of 10.1 points, 5.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per contest.

In a corresponding move, New Orleans has waived Jaylen Nowell. Nowell appeared in eight games with the Pelicans this season, averaging 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 21.0 minutes per contest.

