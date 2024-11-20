Greensboro Swarm and Charlotte Hornets Foundation Award $10,000 Grant to Guilford County Schools' High-Dosage Tutoring Program

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation today awarded a $10,000 grant to the Guilford County Schools' High-Dosage Tutoring Program during their STEM Day game presented by HondaJet. The intensive tutoring program, which has shown significant positive effects on both math and reading achievement, is designed to provide support for students following learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are proud to support the Guilford County Schools' High-Dosage Tutoring Program, an initiative that provides crucial academic assistance to students working to overcome challenges from recent learning disruptions," said Swarm Team President Steve Swetoha. "This $10,000 grant underscores our commitment to education and community impact, benefiting local students and giving them the support they need to succeed."

The grant will help Guilford County Schools cover the cost of a certified tutor, approximately $44 per hour, and will fund nearly 800 hours of student tutoring within the program. This will directly benefit approximately 50 students over the year and enable a tutor-to-student ratio of 1:3 or 1:4.

"We are grateful to the Greensboro Swarm and the Charlotte Hornets Foundation for their generous donation to support high-dosage tutoring," said Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley. "When our community supports student success, we all win."

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation, the charitable arm of Hornets Sports & Entertainment, is committed to inspiring a philanthropic culture and strengthening the region through intentional partnerships, charitable giving, and social projects in the areas of education, hunger, military care, and wellness.  The Charlotte Hornets Foundation encompasses the efforts of the entire organization, including the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA G League Greensboro Swarm, and Spectrum Center.

