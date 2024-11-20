Osceola Magic Drop Opening Road Game to Memphis Hustle

November 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Osceola Magic (1-4) started its seven-game road trip with a 123-118 loss to the Memphis Hustle (2-3) on Wednesday morning at Landers Center. Trevelin Queen scored 22 points and Jalen Slawson contributed 21 points on 7-10 shooting.

Colin Castleton led all scorers with 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Hustle. Guard Yuki Kawamura also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 16 assists.

The game featured 20 lead changes through the first three quarters, but the Magic couldn't obtain another lead after a Memphis 12-0 run to start the fourth. The Hustle led by as many as 14 points with 7:26 left. After back-to-back threes by Mac McClung and Jarrett Culver, the Magic tied the game at 115-115 with 1:34 left.

Culver had 11 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, an individual career-high in assists during Tip-Off Tournament play. The Magic also set Tip-Off Tournament team records with 36 first-half three-point attempts and 64 total three-point attempts.

The Magic continue their road trip when they take on the Memphis Hustle again on Friday, Nov. 22 at Landers Center. Tip-off will be 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com.

Fans can welcome the Magic back to Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET when they host the Oklahoma City Blue. Tickets are available for as low as $10 per game. For more information, log on to OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or call 407-447-2140.

