Birmingham Signs Nicholas Robinson

November 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron today announced the team has signed guard Nicholas Robinson from the available player pool.

Robinson, a 6-6 product of Western Carolina University, was part of the Squadron's training camp roster prior to the season. As a Catamount, Robinson was named Third-Team All-SoCon in 2021-22 and led the team in scoring with 14.7 points per contest.

The move comes as a result of Elfrid Payton's Gatorade Call-Up to the Pelicans earlier today. The call-up is Birmingham's first of the season and 14th in franchise history.

The Squadron return to Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Friday to take on the Austin Spurs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen in Birmingham on My68, in Austin on DraftKings Network Southwest and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.

