Birmingham Signs Nicholas Robinson
November 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron today announced the team has signed guard Nicholas Robinson from the available player pool.
Robinson, a 6-6 product of Western Carolina University, was part of the Squadron's training camp roster prior to the season. As a Catamount, Robinson was named Third-Team All-SoCon in 2021-22 and led the team in scoring with 14.7 points per contest.
The move comes as a result of Elfrid Payton's Gatorade Call-Up to the Pelicans earlier today. The call-up is Birmingham's first of the season and 14th in franchise history.
The Squadron return to Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Friday to take on the Austin Spurs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be seen in Birmingham on My68, in Austin on DraftKings Network Southwest and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.
