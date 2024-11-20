Isaiah Miller's Layup in Overtime Pushes Spurs Past Capitanes, 120-115

November 20, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (4-2) defeated the Mexico City Capitanes (4-2) in overtime, 120-115, on Tuesday evening at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Two-Way forward Riley Minix led Austin with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 from the three. Jamaree Bouyea finished with a final stat line of 27 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals and 3 blocks. Isaiah Miller claimed his first double-double of the season with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Austin took the first quarter by 12 points, 38-26. Mexico City shot 62.5% from beyond the arc in the second period to cut the Spurs lead by nine at halftime, 66-57. Bouyea scored 18 first-half points for Austin while Juan Toscano-Anderson and David Jones chipped in 10 points for the Capitanes. After the break, Mexico City outscored Austin 29-18 to take the lead by two, 86-84.

The Capitanes would continue to close the gap in the fourth quarter as a three from Devon Reed would tie the game 111-111 with 46.8 seconds left. Fouled with 27.7 seconds remaining, David Duke Jr. made both free throws to give the Spurs a 113-111 advantage but Reed's tip-in layup at the buzzer tied the game at the end of regulation, 113-113. After gaining the first possession in overtime, Bouyea made the first bucket to give Austin a 115-113 advantage. Though David Jones would make two free throws to level it out to 115-115, Harrison Ingram hit a three-point shot and Miller would notch the game-winning layup for the Silver and Black.

Jones led the Capitanes with 26 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Dink Pate contributed 18 points and 4 rebounds while Toscano-Anderson finished with a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for Mexico City.

NEXT UP

The Silver and Black will travel to face the Birmingham Squadron on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. CT at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC. The game will be available to watch on the G League App.

