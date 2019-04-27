Pelicans Drop Third-Straight Game as the Bats Fall Silent against Sox

SALEM, Va. - For the second straight night, the Salem Red Sox ambushed the Myrtle Beach Pelicans with seven runs on their way to a 7-1 victory on Saturday from Haley Toyota Field.

Also for the second time in as many games, the Red Sox (10-12) plated multiple runs in the first inning. Jarren Duran, who went 2-for-3, scored on an RBI single from Pedro Castellanos to start the scoring off of Javier Assad (0-3). A double steal brought Marco Hernandez home to make it 2-0. The lead elevated to 3-0 following a Victor Acosta RBI single.

The Red Sox then tacked on two more in the third on a two-run single by Acosta to balloon the lead to 5-0.

Myrtle Beach (7-16) found the scoreboard in the top of the fifth when Carlos Sepulveda laced an RBI single to left, scoring Aramis Ademan, to cut the deficit to 5-1.

For good measure, Salem inflated the lead to 7-1 in the seventh on a Hernandez sacrifice fly and another RBI single by Castellanos.

Kutter Crawford (1-0) earned the win for the Red Sox, tossing five strong innings.

Ben Hecht provided a positive out of the bullpen, striking out all four he faced in his outing.

Myrtle Beach concludes the three-game set against the Red Sox on Sunday at 2:05 p.m., looking to salvage a game in the series. RHP Alex Lange (0-3, 14.54) takes the mound for the Birds against LHP Jhonathan Diaz (1-1, 4.70) for the Sox. Coverage for Sunday's game begins at 1:50 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.Com/Broadcast and the First Pitch App.

