Seven Run Sixth Dooms Keys

April 27, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Frederick Keys News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, NC. - Another big inning evaporated a 5-1 lead for the Frederick Keys (9-13) who dropped Saturday's contest 9-5 to the Winston-Salem Dash (12-11) at BB&T Ballpark. A seven-run sixth inning lead to the Keys undoing, as Matthias Dietz (0-3) struggle to locate and was charged with all seven runs. The Dash managed just three hits but benefited from two hit-batsmen and four walks in the frame and added another run in the eighth inning to cap off the win.

The Keys jumped on the Dash in the first inning 3-0 thanks to a solo home run from J.C. Escarra and a two-run shot from Jake Ring. Two innings later, Trevor Craport climbed aboard after an errand throw from Yeyson Yrizzari and scored on a two-out single from Jean Carrillo but Nick Madrigal answered with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the frame to make it 4-1. The Keys would score once more in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Mason McCoy before their 5-1 lead was erased.

David Lebron was excellent in his second professional start. The Florida-native gave up one run on four hits and struck out seven batters for the third time this season over five innings. Steven Klimek came on in relief of Dietz and walked four batters but worked out of two jams and finished the final two and a third innings. John Parke struggled to command his off-speed early on but lasted five innings while allowing four runs. Jake Elliott (2-0) gave up a run and three hits in two innings of work.

The Keys square off against Winston-Salem for the rubber match of this three-game series on Sunday, April 27th with first pitch scheduled for 2pm. RHP Cody Sedlock (1-0, 2.87 ERA) makes the start for Frederick and is opposite RHP Blake Battenfield (0-2, 2.74 ERA) for Winston-Salem. Pregame coverage begins at 1:45 p.m. on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.