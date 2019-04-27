Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (April 27 vs. Frederick)

The Dash continue their three-game home set against the Frederick Keys on Saturday at 2 p.m.

_______

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (11-11) vs. Frederick Keys (9-12)

LHP John Parke (1-1, 4.35 ERA) vs. RHP David Lebron (0-0, 5.23 ERA)

2 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #23 (Home Game #9)

KEYS SHUT OUT DASH ON FRIDAY

DL Hall and Luis Perez combined to strike out 15 Dash hitters and allowed just three hits as the Frederick Keys beat the Winston-Salem Dash 7-0 on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark. Hall earned the win by allowing just one hit and striking out eight across five innings of work. Offensively, the Keys racked up 13 hits, including three-hit nights from Jomar Reyes and Zach Jarrett. The Keys scored twice in the fourth, fifth and the ninth innings, while also plating just one run in the sixth.

THE RETURN OF LA PANTERA

Luis Robert, who was removed from Saturday's game two at Potomac for precautionary reasons due to soreness in his left hand and was previously day-to-day with a contusion, was back back in the starting lineup on Friday and went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. Despite his tough night at the plate in the series opener, Robert is off to a hot start to 2019. In 16 games played, he is 28-for-63 with six homers, 18 RBIs and a batting line of .444/.500/.857. He has also already posted 11 multi-hit games this year. Robert, who is ranked the 38th-best prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline, was named the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 4-14. The 21-year-old leads the Carolina League in batting average, home runs, stolen bases, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases. Robert was inked to a $26 million signing bonus by the White Sox in May of 2017. It was the second-largest bonus given to an amateur, behind only Yoan Moncada's deal with the Boston Red Sox.

BACK AT THE .500 MARK

After Friday's loss to the Keys, the Dash are back at the .500 mark for the fifth time this season. At 11-11, Winston-Salem is currently 3.0 games back of Down East, who has the best record in the Carolina League. Thus far, Winston-Salem's strong suit has been its offense. The Dash currently rank third in the Carolina League in OPS (.717) and home runs (15). Pitching-wise, the Dash are in the middle of the pack, sitting sixth overall in ERA with a 3.65 mark.

PARKE IT LIKE IT'S HOT

Left-hander John Parke, who was third among White Sox farmhands in innings pitched (153.0) last year, gets the ball on Saturday. Parke is coming off his first loss of the season, during which he allowed six runs in 4.2 innings of work at Potomac on Sunday. A 21st-round pick out of the University of South Carolina, Parke put together an impressive first full season in the professional ranks. Between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem last year, Parke was 12-8 with a 3.53 ERA in 27 starts. Prior to his last outing, Parke had not gone fewer than five innings in each of his first three outings. This past offseason, Parke had the opportunity to work out alongside big leaguers Max Scherzer and Sam Dyson in Jupiter, Florida.

BULLPEN IS RISING TO THE OCCASION

Through the first 22 games, the Dash bullpen has yielded an impressive 3.14 ERA and an 11.5 K/9 ratio. Here are the notable performers to start the year:

RHP Alec Hansen: 0.00 ERA, 10.0IP, 1H, 18K

RHP Codi Heuer: 1-0, 2.77 ERA, 7 apps, 13.0IP, 14K, 2BB

RHP Will Kincanon: 2.08 ERA, 8.2IP, 2ER, 11K

RHP Luis Ledo: 8.1IP, 3 saves, 6K, 2.16 ERA

TA IS THE BADDEST DUDE AROUND

Dash alumnus Tim Anderson, who played for Winston-Salem in 2014, continued his incredible start to the season by hitting a walk-off home run against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday night to propel Chicago to a 12-11 victory. Through 21 games with the big league club, Anderson is posting an incredible .402/.422/.632 batting line with six homers and 16 RBIs. The 25-year-old was a Midseason Carolina League All-Star with the Dash during his time wearing the purple five years ago.

DASH DOTS

The Dash's current manager, Justin Jirschele, was teammates with Anderson when he played for Winston-Salem in 2014.

