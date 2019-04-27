April 27 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

POTOMAC NATIONALS (WASHINGTON NATIONALS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Saturday, April 27, 2019 | 5:00 PM | Game 23, Home Game 9 | Five County Stadium| Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 12-10; POT: 9-13

Streaks: CAR: L1; POT: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, POT: 3-7

Home Record: CAR: 3-5; POT: 5-9

Road Record: CAR: 9-5; POT: 4-4

Division Record: CAR: 8-6; POT: 1-5

Current Series: POT leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: CAR leads 3-1 (of 14)

CAR v. OPP: 0-1 @CAR (7), 3-0 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

SAT, 4/27 vs. POT, 5:00 PM: Potomac RHP Kyle Johnston (1-3, 6.88) at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (2-0, 3.86)

SUN, 4/28 vs. POT, 2:00 PM: Potomac RHP Jackson Tetreault (2-1, 1.23) at Carolina RHP Bowden Francis (1-1, 3.86)

MON, 4/29 at SAL, 7:05 PM: Carolina TBA at Salem TBA

TONIGHT: The Mudcats continue a three game home stand tonight with game two of three versus the Potomac Nationals at Five County Stadium. After last night's 12-10 loss, Carolina is now 3-1 against the Nationals this season having swept the P-Nats in Potomac earlier this month and losing last night's slugfest.

ICYMI: Potomac's Gage Canning went 4-for-5 with four RBI, four runs, two doubles and a triple, KJ Harrison went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI in his Carolina League debut and the Nationals totaled eight doubles overall while defeating the Mudcats 12-10 in a wild ballgame at Five County Stadium on Friday night. Harrison's four hit debut came in his first game with the Nationals (9-13) and against an affiliate of the organization that traded him last August as he took on the Milwaukee Brewers affiliated Mudcats (12-10) on Friday. The Brewers originally drafted Harrison in the third round of the 2017 Draft, but traded him and Gilbert Lara to the Washington Nationals for Gio Gonzalez in August of 2018.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Carolina lost 12-10 in a slugfest with the visiting Potomac Nationals last night at Five County Stadium. Carolina set a new season high for runs in a game in last night loss with 10, but also allowed a season high 12 runs and a season high 18 hits. Last night's game also saw Carolina lose for the first time this season when scoring more than five runs in a game; dropping them to 9-1 when scoring more than five runs in a game this season. Carolina also allowed a season high eight doubles in last night loss to Potomac.

WELCOME BACK PAT: Pat McInerney became the first Mudcats player to score three times in a game after going 2-for-5 with three runs scored and a double in his first game of the 2019 season. McInerney was added to the Carolina roster on April 25 after beginning the season in extended spring training.

ALL THAT POWER: Rob Henry hit his team leading fifth home run of the season last night and took over sole possession of the second spot in the CL for home runs this season... The Mudcats enter tonight's game ranked second in the Carolina League in home runs with 20, four shy of Fayetteville's league leading 24 homers this year. The Mudcats began the season without a home run over their first three games, and with just five homers over their first 11, but have totaled 15 homer over their last 11.

WHO'S HOT: Mario Feliciano has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games, and has totaled eight hits over his last four games after going 1-for-4 last night, 3-for-3 on Thursday night and 4-for-5 on Tuesday in Myrtle Beach. Feliciano has also totaled four home runs over his last 12 games and is slashing .381/.458/.714 with a 1.173 OPS since April 14 (16-for-42, 8 R, 2 2B, 4 HR, 8 RBI).

ON THE EIGHTS: The Carolina offense is currently 8th in the Carolina League in batting (.214), 8th in on-base (.309), 8th in slugging (.348), 8th in OPS (.657), 8th in runs (92), 8th in hits (145) and 8th in doubles (31) this season.

FOR THREE: The Mudcats are 22 games into 2019 and have yet to hit a triple this season. The Mudcats, New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto) and Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston) are the only three full-season teams in Minor League Baseball to have gone this far into the 2019 season without recording a triple.

WHERE THEY RANK: Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 2nd in the Carolina League in doubles (7). Aguilar is also 5th in OBP (.429), 1st in walks (16) and tied for 7th in runs (14)... Joantgel Segovia is currently 8th in the CL in OBP (.420), 7th in OPS (.920) and 5th in walks (12)... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 3rd in the CL in home runs (4), tied for 8th in RBI (14) and 10th in slugging (.506)... Rob Henry is currently 2nd in the CL in homers (5)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (4) and is tied for the CL lead in games (9)... Rodrigo Benoit is currently tied for the CL lead in saves (6) and is tied for CL lead in games (9)... Noah Zavolas is currently 6th in the CL in ERA (2.35), tied for 4th in strikeouts (25), tied for 2nd in innings (23.0), 6th in average (.238) and sixth in WHIP (1.09)... Dylan File is currently 9th in the CL in ERA (4.09), 6th in strikeouts (24), 7th in average (.259) and 7th in WHIP (1.09).

'CATS vs. P-NATS: The Mudcats are 3-1 versus Potomac this season, having lost last night's series opener 12-10 and sweeping a three game series in Potomac earlier this month. That sweep came in Potomac and marked the first time in Mudcats team history that Carolina was able to complete a series sweep in Potomac... The Mudcats are just 16-41 all-time in Potomac, 27-24 at home and 43-65 overall against the P-Nats in club history.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 150 148 .503 298 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

