Dash Rally Past Keys in Saturday's 9-5 Win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Thanks to eight unanswered runs, including seven in the sixth inning, the Dash secured a 9-5 victory over the Frederick Keys on Saturday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark.

With the Dash (12-11) trailing 5-1 in the sixth, Frederick reliever Matthias Dietz (0-3) retired Nick Madrigal and Jameson Fisher to start the inning. But, Tyler Frost and Zach Remillard were both hit by pitches to put runners at first and second, and both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch by Dietz. Craig Dedelow then hit a high pop up into shallow left field that dropped in for a double, scoring Frost and Remillard to make it 5-3.

Carlos Perez continued the rally with a sharp single off the glove of the third baseman Jomar Reyes, moving Dedelow to third. Dietz walked Alex Destino to load the bases, and Yeyson Yrizarri drew a second consecutive walk to score Dedelow and make it 5-4.

With the bases still loaded and Luis Robert at the plate, Dietz threw a wild pitch that allowed Perez to score the tying run. Later in the at-bat, Robert lined a two-run double into the left-field corner to give the Dash a 7-5 lead.

Following the Robert double, Dietz was replaced by Steven Klimek. With Madrigal at the plate, Klimek threw a wild pitch, allowing Robert to reach third. After Madrigal drew a walk, Klimek threw a second wild pitch to Fisher. Robert scored on the play to give Winston-Salem an 8-5 edge.

The Dash added another run in the bottom of the eighth, as a Madrigal single brought home Alex Destino to make it 9-5. Jake Elliott (2-0) and Luis Ledo combined to allow just one run on four hits over the final four innings of the ballgame. Ledo struck out two over the final two frames to earn his fourth save of the season.

Frederick (9-13) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first. After Dash starter John Parke retired Mason McCoy and Jomar Reyes, JC Escarra smashed a solo home run to right field. Trevor Craport continued the two-out rally with a single, and Jake Ring launched the second home run of the inning to right, making it 3-0 Keys.

The Keys added another run in the fourth. With one down in the frame, Craport reached on a throwing error by Yeyson Yrizarri. After a Ring strikeout, Jean Carillo singled into center to bring home Craport and push the lead to four runs.

Winston-Salem notched its first run of the ballgame in the bottom of third, as Madrigal singled home Perez. Madrigal has now notched a team-best seven multi-RBI efforts.

A Mason McCoy double in the top of the sixth scored Yelstin Gudino, marking the final run of the day for the Keys.

Winston-Salem concludes its series with Frederick on Sunday. Right-hander Blake Battenfield (0-2, 2.74 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Dash against fellow righty Cody Sedlock (1-0, 2.87 ERA) for Frederick. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App. The series finale is a Lowes Foods Family Sunday.

The homestand will roll into the following week with a four-game series against Potomac from April 29-May 2, which features a Free Food Monday and a Taco Tuesday. The homestand finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday, a Pups in the Park Night, presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics, and a Rayados Day. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

