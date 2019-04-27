April 27 Game Information

April 27, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release





Tonight the Wood Ducks (14-8) and Woodpeckers (13-9) will play the middle game of their three-game series, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. Lefty Parker Mushinski (0-0, 3.14) will start for Fayetteville, and the Woodies will send righty Noah Bremer (1-0, 2.87) to the mound. The first 1,000 fans will receive a pet bandanna, presented by Nestle Purina and Piggly Wiggly Fresh Buy. Game-worn pet photo jerseys will also be auctioned off after the game. The broadcast will begin at 5:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as on the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio Apps. For tickets and more information visit woodducksbaseball.com or call (252) 686-5172.

LAST TIME OUT: Yonny Herndandez reached base three times, and scored the winning run on a dropped fly ball in the eighth inning, for a 1-0 Wood Ducks victory over Fayetteville. Reid Anderson fired six score-less innings in his fourth start of the season, while Michael Matuella stranded a pair of inherited runners in the eighth and followed with a scoreless ninth to earn his first victory of the season.

FIRST THINGS FIRST: Last night's 1-0 win was the first 1-0 victory by the Wood Ducks since May 30, 2018 when they beat Buies Creek, 1-0, at Grainger Stadium. It was the fifth 1-0 win in franchise history. The Wood Ducks are now a perfect 4-0 this season when a game is tied after seven innings of play. It was also the first time that Fayetteville has been held scoreless this year.

REID BREEDS SUCCESS: The Wood Ducks are now 4-0 when Reid Ander-son starts a game this season, the best amongst the starting rotation. He fired six shutout innings Friday night to lower his ERA to just 0.44, which would rank first in the league if he had enough innings to qualify. He has been effective low in the zone leading to a GO/AO rate of 2.64

NOT SO HOME SWEET HOME: Despite being tied for the league lead in wins, the Wood Ducks are now just 8-7, compared to a 6-1 mark on the road. At home this season the Woodies are batting .232, with an OPS of .651, and an ERA of 3.20. On the road the Woodies boast an average of .279 to go along with an OPS of .767, and an ERA of 1.62.

YONNY SETS THE TABLE: Yonny Hernandez has now reached base three times in each of the last five games he's played. He has increased his average from .263 to .328 over that span, and now boasts an on-base percentage of .468 which ranks second in the Carolina League.

COLE CRUISING: Cole Uvila has been outstanding in his three appear-ances since being called up to Down East last week. He has combined to strike out seven in four innings, allowing just two walks, while he has yet to give up a hit or a run.

SCOUTING THE 'PECKERS: Fayetteville pays their first trip to Grainger Stadium tied with the Woodies for the lead in the southern division at 13-8. The Woodpeckers have scored 123 runs this season, 19 more than any other team in the league, helped by a league-best 24 home runs. Jake Adams and Seth Beer each have four long balls to lead the way, with both posting an OPS over .900. Seven players have multiple homers this year. The four homers are tied for second in the league, while Beer's 21 RBI's lead the league, while Adams is second with 19. Beer is also sixth in batting average at .351, while four Woodpeckers rank among league leaders in SLG and OPS.

RAGS AT THE HELM: Corey Ragsdale takes over as skipper for the Wood Ducks in 2019. Ragsdale will remain the Rangers Minor League Field Coordinator, while assuming a managerial seat for the first time since 2015, when he led the Hickory Crawdads to a South Atlantic League Championship, the second of his career.

MOVING ON UP: Emmanuel Clase made his first appearance for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning, picking up a strikeout, to earn the hold, and fired another 1.1 scoreless on Thursday for the Roughriders. He is the first Wood Duck to earn a promotion this season. In six appearances for the Wood Ducks, the righty went 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and picked up a save. He allowed just four hits and a walk in seven innings of work, striking out 11. He held opponents to a .167 average while posting a WHIP of 0.71.

SHOWTIME: Former Wood Duck Brett Martin made his MLB debut for the Rangers Friday night, firing a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Astros. Martin needed just nine pitches to get through the inning, recording three ground ball outs. The left-handed reliever becomes the fourth Wood Duck in franchise history to make their Major League de-but, joining Ricardo Rodriguez, Jeffrey Springs, and C.D. Pelham. Martin pitched for the Woodies in their inaugural season in 2017, helping Down East to a share of the Carolina League Championship.

AND THE AWARD GOES TO: The 2019 Wood Ducks are a heavily decorated bunch. Tyler Phillips was recognized as the Rangers Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year after posting an 11-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in Single-A Hickory. He struck out 124 while walking just 14 in 128.0 innings. Demarcus Evans was named the organization's Reliever of the Year. In 35 appearances out of the Crawdads bullpen, Evans pitched to a 1.77 ERA and struck out 103 batters while walking just 27. He also converted all nine save opportunities. Infielder Ryan Dorow earned the Rangers defensive player of the year honors. He started games at all four infield positions, in addition to a game in the outfield, committing just 9 errors in 418 chances for a fielding percentage of .978.

TOP-30 in Kinston: With the promotion of Julio Pablo Martinez to Down East on April 17, the Woodies now have eight Top-30 prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline: 2. J.P. Martinez, 4. Anderson Tejeda, 5. Bubba Thompson, 6. Leody Taveras, 14. Tyler Phillips, 19. Diosbel Arias, 20. A.J. Alexy, and 24. Demarcus Evans.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.