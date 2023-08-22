Pelicans Discover New Dinosaur, Unveil Pelisaurus Rex Brand

August 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans proudly announce that they have uncovered a brand new dinosaur, the Pelisaurus Rex. The story of the Pelisaurus Rex began with a surprising discovery behind Pelicans Ballpark. During a routine excavation by the stadium grounds crew, the fossilized remains of a majestic creature were unearthed. After zero research and a brief consultation with a local 5-year old dinosaur enthusiast, it was concluded that the remains were that of a Pelisaurus Rex, a distant relative of the pelican.

Following the discovery, the Pelicans' creative team took on the task of designing an on-field jersey that would capture the essence of the Pelisaurus Rex. While the true colors of the Pelisaurus Rex are unknown, the consultant believes the flightless creature fully embodied a brightly colored beach lifestyle. In order to recreate the spirit of the Pelisaurus Rex, the vibrant jersey design showcases neon blue, green, and yellow colors. The design also features the Pelisaurus Rex wordmark alongside a rendering of the dinosaur on the chest.

On August 23, 2023, as a part of Ed's Dinosaurs Live Night at the ballpark, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans will take on the identity of the Pelisaurus Rex. Fans can expect the Pelisaurus Rex jerseys to officially join the team's on-field collection, which already include popular alternative marks such as the Pirate Pelican and Palmetto State, beginning with the 2024 season.

Pelisaurus Rex merchandise is also available for purchase now in the Pelicans Pro Shop and online at pelicans.milbstore.com. Products include replica jerseys and t-shirts in youth and adult sizes. The Pro Shop is open Monday-Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM, on Saturday game days from 10 AM until the end of the game and Sunday game days from 12 PM until the end of the game.

For more information about the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and to purchase tickets, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2023

Pelicans Discover New Dinosaur, Unveil Pelisaurus Rex Brand - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.