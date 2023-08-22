RiverDogs Release 2024 Schedule

August 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The 2023 RiverDogs have hit the homestretch in prime position to reach the postseason for the third consecutive season. Meanwhile, the team unveiled its full 132-game schedule for the 2024 season on Tuesday afternoon. Fans will have an opportunity to see nine of the other 11 teams in the Carolina League at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park next season.

On Friday, April 5, the RiverDogs will open the campaign at The Joe against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The opener will be the first game in a three-game homestand to begin the season. The team will then head to Fayeteville, NC, on April 9 to begin its first full series of the campaign.

For a fourth consecutive year, the schedule will consist primarily of six-game series, with a three-game set at home and one on the road. The RiverDogs will also play a split series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from July 1-6 with the first three games in Myrtle Beach and the final three at The Joe. The RiverDogs will host a game on the night of July 4 for a third straight year.

There is a four-day break scheduled around the Major League Baseball All-Star Game from July 15-18. The regular season will end on September 8 in Columbia, with the postseason to follow. The playoff format will again feature the first half winner from each division battling the second half winner in a best-of-three series. The two division winners will advance to a best-of-three league championship series.

The schedule features 66 home games and 66 road games. The team will battle the Columbia Fireflies more than any other opponent, meeting its South Division rival 24 times (12 at home and 12 on the road). Kannapolis is on the schedule 21 times and the RiverDogs will play Myrtle Beach and Augusta 18 times each. The Dogs will play 15 games against the remaining South Division opponent, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The schedule also features 12 cross-over games with Carolina (first ever meeting) and Down East of the North Division, and six games at home against both Lynchburg and Fredericksburg. The RiverDogs will not meet Delmarva and Salem during the 2024 regular season.

The back half of the schedule is weighted heavily toward home games, with plenty of opportunities to come to The Joe in July and August. The team will play nine home games in April, 12 in May, 12 in June, 15 in July, 17 in August and one in September.

Game times and a promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

2023 playoff tickets are on sale now, along with season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park via riverdogs.com/tickets. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.