Shorebirds' Win Streak Ends

The Delmarva Shorebirds snapped the five-game winning streak for the Lynchburg Hillcats by a score of 8-0 on Tuesday evening.

Delmarva struck first and never let off the gas as they stormed out to the early lead and continued to build upon it throughout the night. Lynchburg struggled to pick up any momentum with most of their hits coming with two outs in the inning.

A two-run home run from Stiven Acevedo put the Shorebirds out in front in the first inning. In the fourth, a balk would allow Matthew Etzel to score before Acevedo would touch home later in the frame on an RBI single from Jalen Vasquez.

The Shorebirds buried the Hillcats in the seventh inning as a bases loaded walk extended the lead to 5-0. Acevedo would continue his hot night at the plate with a two-run single to left field to blow the ballgame open in favor of Delmarva.

They would tack on one more in the eighth inning on a wild pitch that brought Vasquez home to make it an eight-run lead. From there, Lynchburg could do nothing and fell quietly into the night.

Lynchburg and Delmarva will square off for game two of the series on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

