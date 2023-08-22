2022 First-Round Pick Xavier Isaac Promoted to High-A

Charleston RiverDogs first baseman Xavier Isaac

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs first baseman Xavier Isaac(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Rays announced that first baseman Xavier Isaac has been promoted to High-A Bowling Green. The 19-year-old slugger ranked among the top hitters in the Carolina League in several offensive categories, including home runs and runs batted in.

Isaac played in 90 games with the RiverDogs this season. He departs the Holy City with a .266 batting average, 13 home runs and a team-leading 56 RBI. Among Carolina League hitters, the Fayetteville, NC native is third in slugging percentage, tied for third in home runs, on-base percentage, OPS and total bases, tied for fourth in extra-base hits, fifth in walks and sixth in RBI.

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Isaac with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of East Forsyth High School. He signed with the Rays for $2.5 million, choosing to forgo a commitment to the University of Florida. Last year, he played in five games for the FCL Rays.

Isaac will become the 12th player on the current Bowling Green roster that previously spent time with the RiverDogs this season.

