Fisher's Big Day, Urias's Pitching Dominance Powers Woodpeckers to Win

Kinston, NC - Cam Fisher had a three-hit ballgame, including a go-ahead eighth inning RBI single on Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-67, 18-31) took down the Down East Wood Ducks (61-49, 24-25), 6-3. The victory halted a five-game losing streak for the Woodpeckers.

Things got off to a rocky start for Fayetteville to begin the ballgame as the Wood Ducks. A single and a two-base error put a runner at third and starter Jake Bloss had a pitch get away that scored Quncy Scott and gave Down East a 1-0 lead. Bloss got a timely double play ball soon after but a balk with Miguel Villarroel on third brought in a second run. The Astros 2023 third round pick settled in afterwards and did not allow a run over his last inning and two-thirds.

The Woodpeckers got their response in the third inning. Ricardo Balogh walked, Fisher singled, and Luis Baez with hit by a pitch to load the bases and chase Wood Ducks starter Luis Ramirez from the game. Garret Guillemette then drew a walk to score Balogh before Luis Encarnacion lifted a sac fly to center that brought home Fisher and tied the game.

Manuel Urias (W, 4-1) took over on the mound in the fourth inning and put together arguably his best outing of the season. The righty went four innings and struck out a season-high eight batters while giving up one run on a Konner Piotto RBI single in the fifth.

Fayetteville got that run back in the top of the sixth on a Baez sac fly to make it 3-3. In the top of the eighth, Jackson Loftin led off with a walk and stole second for his 52nd steal of the season. A disengagement violation allowed Loftin to move up another 90 feet and Fisher ripped one through the right side of the infield to bring in the go-ahead run. In the ninth, Loftin delivered once again by drive in two more on a single of us own.

Manager Ricky Rivera turned the ball over to Austin Temple (SV, 1) and tasked him with getting the final six outs for the Woodpeckers. Temple did not disappoint, tossing two scoreless innings and notching his first save in the Carolina League.

Both teams will continue their series on Wednesday night as Fayetteville looks to make it back-to-back wins to open their final road trip of 2023. LHP Trey Dombroski gets the start and is just

11 strikeouts shy of tying Shawn Dubin's Woodpeckers single season record of 132. First pitch is at 7:00 ET.

