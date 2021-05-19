Pelicans Ballpark Returns to Full Capacity

May 19, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Beginning June 1st Pelicans Ballpark will return to full capacity. The move follows recent guideline updates from the Center for Disease Control, Governor McMaster, and the City of Myrtle Beach. Tickets for all remaining 2021 home games are on-sale now at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets.

Single-game tickets previously purchased for games June through September have been assigned seat locations and the tickets have been distributed to the buyers. Moving forward, all seat locations will be assigned at the time of purchase.

The 2021 season is the 23rd for the Pelicans franchise and seventh as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For more information or to purchase tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets or call 843-918-6000.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.