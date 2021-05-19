Crazy Eight: 'Birds Roll 'Cats for Eighth Straight Win

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds pushed their winning streak to eight in a row as they rolled over the Carolina Mudcats 11-3 on Wednesday night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

With the win and Lynchburg's loss, the Shorebirds (11-3) moved into sole possession of the Northern Division for the first time while the Mudcats (8-6) suffered their second loss in a row.

The game was scoreless through the first three frames until Carolina finally broke through in the top of the fourth inning. Ernesto Martinez walked with one away, moved to second on a groundout, and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Ashton McGee then beat out an infield single, scoring Martinez, to put Carolina on the board, 1-0.

The Shorebirds answered immediately in the bottom of the inning. Gunnar Henderson singled to lead off and Jordan Westburg was then hit by a pitch. JD Mundy drove them both in, plus himself, as he blasted a three-run homer, his third of the year, out to left-center to put Delmarva ahead 3-1.

The Delmarva lead did not last long. In the top of the fifth, Carolina put their first two men on with an Alex Hall single and a Felix Valerio walk. Gabe Holt then singled home Hall to make it a one-run game with Valerio going to third on the play. After a strikeout, Joe Gray Jr. grounded out to short, allowing Valerio to score from third and tie the game at 3-3.

Now the Shorebirds turn to rise up in this see-saw contest, Delmarva plated four in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good. With two away, Henderson drilled a solo homer down the left field line, his fourth of the year, to give Delmarva the lead 4-3. Singles from Westburg and Mundy were followed by a Dylan Harris walk to load the bases. Trevor Kehe then worked a walk himself to force home a run. Ramon Rodriguez capped off the inning by yanking a two-run double to left, putting Delmarva ahead 7-3.

The rest of the game was all Delmarva. The Shorebirds plated two in the sixth on two RBI fielder's choices, one in the seventh on a run-scoring wild pitch, and one more in the eighth on a Mason Janvrin RBI single to secure the 11-3 victory.

Shane Davis (1-0) earned his first professional win in relief for the Shorebirds. Davis spun four innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out six.

Juan Geraldo (1-2) takes the loss for Carolina. Geraldo lasted just two-third of the inning, allowing four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one.

Starters for both teams did not factor into the decision. Ryan Watson started and pitched two shutout innings, striking out four for Delmarva; TJ Shook started for Carolina and allowed three runs over four frames.

The Shorebirds rode the middle of their order to victory as Henderson, Westburg, and Mundy combined to go 6-for-12 with two homers, six RBI, and six runs scored from the No. 3,4, and 5 spots. Rodriguez also chipped in, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.

Limited to just six hits, Carolina was led by Holt out of the lead-off spot, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and stolen base.

The Shorebirds and Mudcats tangle for the third game in their series on Thursday, May 20 at Perdue stadium. Mike Baumann (0-0, 0.00) is slated to make his second rehab start with Delmarva while Justin Bullock (1-1, 2.45) goes for Carolina. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and MiLB.TV beginning at 6:50 with Sam Jellinek on the call.

