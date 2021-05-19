Late Runs Push Pelicans Past Hillcats 5-2

May 19, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Pelicans evened the series in Lynchburg with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night. The win moves Myrtle Beach back to the .500 mark at 7-7. With the loss, Lynchburg falls to 10-4. It was the Hillcats' first loss at home this season.

The pitching staff was the highlight of the night for the Pelicans, as five pitchers combined to give up just three hits and two runs while striking out 14. Richard Gallardo (0-1) had his most impressive start of the season going four hitless innings with no runs allowed and four strikeouts. Bailey Reid also had a solid night, facing five batters and striking out four while picking up a hold.

After being one-hit last night, the Birds tallied six base-knocks with Jonathan Sierra (2-4, R) posting the only multi-hit game. Edmond Americaan (1-5, 2 RBI) brought home two runners with a single and Reivaj Garcia (0-3, R, RBI, BB) walked with the bases loaded to bring home another run.

The Hillcats threw Daniel Espino (1-0), one of the top young prospects in the Indians organization. Espino went 4.2 innings with two hits allowed, one unearned run, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Daritzon Feliz (0-1) was handed the loss after throwing just short of two innings with four earned runs coming across the plate.

Lynchburg didn't get their first hit until the seventh inning and only finished with three. Yainer Diaz (0-3, RBI) posted the only RBI of the game for Lynchburg, while Micah Pries (1-3) extended his hitting streak to eight games.

The game started out with both pitchers taking command. Gallardo went four innings for Myrtle Beach without giving up a hit, while Espino went two outs more with seven strikeouts.

The first run of the game came in the fifth inning when Yohendrick Pinango led off the Pelicans' half with a bloop single to shallow center. Sierra tallied the second single in a row to start the inning, which put runners at the corners. With Jacob Wetzel at the plate, a pitch got by the catcher Diaz and rolled to the backstop with Pinango coming home to score and put the Pelicans up 1-0.

The two teams were locked at that score until the eighth when Jake Reindl came on in relief for Myrtle Beach. After quickly picking up two outs, Reindl struck out Christian Cairo but the inning continued with Cairo reaching first on the dropped third strike. Pries came up next and singled through the right side, allowing Will Bartlett to work a walk and load up the bases with still two outs in the inning. Reindl then walked Diaz to plate the tying run and struck out the next batter to end the inning.

With the game tied 1-1, the Pelicans put together another late-game rally with a four-run ninth inning. After two quick outs, Sierra knocked his second hit of the day with a single to right-center field. Wetzel and Aliendo walked on Hillcats' reliever Feliz, and the bases were loaded. Garcia came up and became the third-straight batter to reach base via the walk, and Myrtle Beach took a 2-1 lead. Randy Labaut replaced Feliz, and immediately threw a wild pitch to Americaan which scored Wetzel. Later in the at-bat, Americaan trickled a hit through the right side, scoring Aliendo and Garcia. The Pelicans went into the bottom of the ninth with a 5-1 advantage.

Reindl started off the ninth inning on the mound for the Birds and gave up a triple to Alexfri Planez with one out, then threw a pitch in the dirt that got by Aliendo to score Planez to make the score 5-2. After a walk to Cody Farhat, Carlos Ocampo came out of the bullpen and retired the following two batters to end the game.

Myrtle Beach and Lynchburg will meet for the third game of the series tomorrow with a 6:30 first pitch. Manuel Espinoza is scheduled to get the start for the Pelicans.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.