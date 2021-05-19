Kannapolis Drops Second-Straight with Fireflies

May 19, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Benyamin Bailey notched his first multi-hit game of the season and Ivan Gonzalez added an RBI, but the Cannon Ballers could not complete the mission at hand, falling to the Columbia Fireflies 8-2 on Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

RHP Matt Thompson got the nod from skipper Guillermo Quiroz on the mound. The Houston native and No.3 prospect in the White Sox organization fired 4.1 solid innings of work, giving up eight hits and two runs and striking out four Fireflies batters. RHP Martin Carrasco (L, 0-1) entered in relief in the fifth inning, throwing 2.1 innings, allowing five hits and five runs, three earned, and striking out four.

The Ballers opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when Ivan Gonzalez tallied his second RBI of the season on a sacrifice groundout to third base to score Bryan Ramos, who reached on a hit-by-pitch. The very next batter Benyamin Bailey made it a 2-0 lead for Kannapolis on an RBI single that allowed D.J. Gladney to cross the plate.

The Fireflies bats began to heat up in the top of the fourth when Tucker Bradley hit an RBI single to bring in Omar Hernandez, cutting the Kannapolis lead to 2-1. In the top of the fifth, Columbia knotted the game at 2-2 on a Darryl Collins RBI single that brought home Rubendy Jaquez.

Bradley continued his night in the top of the sixth with his second RBI single of the night, this time permitting Kale Emshoff to score, making it a 3-2 ballgame.

RHP Ben Hernandez got the start for the Fireflies on the hill. The No.15 overall prospect in the Royals system provided stability for Columbia, going 3.1 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out four and walking one Cannon Baller. LHP Patrick Smith (W, 1-0) relieved Hernandez in the fourth, throwing 1.2 innings of no-hit baseball and striking out two.

For the second night in a row, Kannapolis bullpen pitching fell apart in the top of the seventh. Collins tallied his fourth single of the night that brought home Maikel Garcia to pad the lead at 4-2. Three batters later, Emshoff added an RBI double that allowed Collins and Juan Carlos Negret to cross the plate. Two batters later, Matt Schmidt added an RBI single to complete the four-run seventh inning and send the game to the seventh inning stretch 7-2, advantage Columbia.

The long night for the Cannon Ballers pitching staff continued in the top of the eighth when Jake Means reached on a fielding error by Jose Rodriguez, giving Jaquez the opportunity to score, making it 8-2 Fireflies.

Kannapolis returns to action Thursday night still in search of their first win at home to play the third of six in their series with the Fireflies. LHP Bailey Horn (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list to make his return to the mound for the Ballers while LHP Rylan Kaufman is tasked with the start for Columbia on the bump. Fans can purchase tickets for tomorrow's game and to any of the remaining matchups with the Fireflies at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from May 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.