Columbia Fireflies: at Kannapolis Game Notes

The bats were on full display in last night's series opener at Kannapolis. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-1, 4.05 ERA) will try to keep things going as he gets the start on the hill for Columbia tonight. The Cannon Ballers will toss RHP Matt Thompson (0-1, 2.00 ERA).

BATS LEAD WAY TO WIN TO START ROAD TRIP: The Columbia Fireflies bats blew over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with a seven-run eighth to push the team to a 12-1 victory Tuesday evening at Atrium Health Ballpark. Maikel Garcia got things going in the eighth, knocking in Diego Hernandez with a base hit to right to increase Columbia's (7-6) lead to 6-1. After that, Tyler Tolbert launched a two-bagger to score a pair and push the lead to 8-1. Later, Jake Means drilled a double to left to empty loaded bases and make the score 11-1. Kale Emshoff finished the scoring, hitting a sacrifice fly to bring Means home. Emshoff started the scoring on the evening, hitting his fifth double of the season to score Means in the second and break the scoreless tie. Juan Carlos Negret was able to beat a 1-1 deadlock in the third by lacing a double to the centerfield wall to score Darryl Collins and put Columbia in front 2-1, a lead they would never relinquish to Kannapolis (1-12). Collins, Negret and Brady McConnell were all able to add RBI hits in the seventh to push Columbia in front 5-1. Garcia, Negret and McConnell were all able to tally three-hit games. Coming into Tuesday's contest, Fireflies hitters had just recorded five three-hit games in the first 12 contests of the season.

OUTRUNNING THE LEAGUE: Tyler Tolbert picked up another pair of stolen bases last night to bring his season total to seven bags in nine games played. That's good for the second-most in the league, behind Down East's Jayce Easley, who has eight heading into Sunday's slate of games. What makes it even more remarkable for Columbia's second baseman is that he has seven stolen despite only making it to base safely from four hits and six walks thus far. Tolbert hasn't been caught on the basepaths yet this season and now has 35 stolen bases in 59 career games.

I THINK WE'RE CATCHING ON: Columbia has primarily utilized two catchers this season so far, Kale Emshoff and Omar Hernandez. Through the first 13 games, the two have had vastly different fortune handling the pitching staff. With Emshoff behind the dish, Columbia is 4-1 and pitchers have a 1.88 ERA in 43 innings, meanwhile, when Hernandez lines up 60'6" away from the arms on the bump, the team is 2-4 and has spun a 7.97 ERA through 49.2 innings.

NEW WEEK, NEW STREAKS: Tuesday, Diego Hernandez's seven-game hitting streak came to an end with an 0-2 effort where he reached base safely three times, all via the free pass. He ended the Fireflies longest hitting streak this season going 11-31 at the plate in games since May 11. Just as his streak came to a close though, two Columbia players are chomping at the bit with six-game streaks themselves. Darryl Collins and Maikel Garcia both extended their hitting streaks with multi-hit efforts Tuesday. Garcia finished 3-6 in the lead-off spot and Collins went 2-5 with three runs scored batting in the three hole.

YOU'RE STIL THE ONE: The Matt Stil and A.J. Block piggy back group has been dominant this season. The two have combined to spin 21.2 innings in three games this year and have allowed just four runs (1.66 ERA). If that weren't enough, the pair have fanned 37 batters (15.37/9 innings).

COMING UP: The Fireflies return home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday, May 25. The team will remain home until May 30 in their final series of the month.

