Pavlík, Czechia Improve to 2-0 with Lopsided Win over Germany

August 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Dominik Pavlík and Czechia are rolling at the 2024 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup in Edmonton.

The Moose Jaw Warriors' 2024 import draft pick scored in Czechia's dominating 7-3 win over Germany on Tuesday.

That win improved Pavlík and Czechia's record to 2-0 at the tournament after they opened with a big 2-1 win over the United States on Monday.

Pavlík, who the Warriors selected with the 53rd overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, provided the exclamation point for Czechia with his highlight reel goal in the third period.

Czechia will now look to finish off the round robin with a perfect 3-0 record when they take on Finland on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

The semifinal goes on Friday with the medal games scheduled for Saturday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

