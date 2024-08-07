Blazers Sign Import Forward Vit Zahejsky

August 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2007-born forward Vit Zahejsky to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Zahejsky was selected by the Blazers in the 1 st round, 2 nd overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft in July.

Zahejsky is from Plzen, Czechia and played the 2023-24 season with the HC Energie Karlovy Vary U20 program. In 42 games, he had 19 goals, 20 assists and 39 points. He also added two goals, five assists and seven points in seven playoff games.

"We would like to welcome Vit and his family to the Kamloops Blazers organization," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of his development over the next few seasons."

The 5'10" and 170lb forward competed at the 2023 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge and had a goal and three assists in eight games.

Zahejsky is currently competing for Czechia at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton this week and has a goal and an assist in two games.

