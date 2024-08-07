2024 WHL Graduates - Moose Jaw Warriors

August 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Over the summer, the Western Hockey League will be celebrating the WHL Graduates from the 2023-24 season in a 22-part, team-by-team series.

We end with the graduating players from the 2024 WHL Champions, the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Lucas Brenton (D)

Hometown: Winnipeg, Man.

WHL Career Stats: 230 GP - 7G-46A - 53 points

WHL Draft: 2018 - Sixth Round, 111th Overall (Moose Jaw Warriors)

The 2024 WHL Champions Moose Jaw Warriors are departing from their resident 'big man' Lucas Brenton, as the 21-year-old exits the WHL as a recent graduate. Brenton called Moose Jaw, Sask. home for his entire junior hockey career, which spanned since the 2019-20 season. Brenton was first drafted in the sixth round, 111th overall by the Warriors at the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft, making his League debut on December 31, 2019. His first career point - a goal in a 4-0 win against the Saskatoon Blades - came on April 2, 2021. The Winnipeg, Man. local has been a mainstay on the Warriors' blueline since the 2020-21 regular season, becoming a fan-favourite in short order. Known for his punishing physicality and lock-down defence, Brenton accrued a small yet impressive 53 points (seven goals-46 assists) in 230 career appearances. Brenton was crucial in Moose Jaw's historic championship-winning run, taking to the ice on 20 occasions during the 2024 post-season. He also added seven playoff points (two goals-five assists) to his resume, including the opening goal in Game Three of the WHL Championship Series. On July 24, 2024, Brenton inked a one-year, AHL contract with the Chicago Blackhawks' affiliates, Rockford IceHogs. The contract runs through the 2024-25 season.

Atley Calvert (F)

Hometown: Moose Jaw, Alta.

WHL Career Stats: 237 GP - 105G-115A - 220 points

WHL Draft: Listed (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Atley Calvert is a name that will never be forgotten by the Moose Jaw Warriors organization and its fanbase - and for good reason. Born and raised in Moose Jaw, Sask., Atley - and his brother, Rowan - grew up watching the Warriors take to the ice both inside the Moose Jaw Civic Centre and, eventually, the Moose Jaw Events Centre. So, it was a full-circle moment for Calvert when he was listed and signed by Moose Jaw after going undrafted at the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft. What came next was the real story, however. Now, a member of his childhood team, Calvert made his WHL debut on November 8, 2019, and collected his first career goal on January 24, 2020. The hometown product spent the next five seasons with the Warriors, collecting 220 net points (105 goals-115 assists) in 237 games. The forward also set a handful of franchise records during his half-decade reign, exiting the WHL owning the Warriors' franchise record for most goals, assists, and points recorded by a Moose Jaw-born player. With 95 points (47 goals-48 assists) in his farewell season, the over-ager also claimed the Club's single-season record for most goals, assists, and points set by Moose Jaw-born skater. Yet, it wasn't his individual performances that highlighted his career best. In May 2024, Calvert helped bring the Ed Chynoweth Cup to Moose Jaw for the first time in history - netting 20 points (eight goals-12 assists) along the way. With a fistful of franchise records and a WHL Championship to his name, Moose Jaw's Atley Calvert cemented himself as one of the best to don a Warriors uniform.

Martin Rysavy (F)

Hometown: Prerov, Czechia.

WHL Career Stats: 237 GP - 105G-115A - 220 points

WHL Draft: 2020 CHL Import Draft - First Round, Sixth Overall (Moose Jaw Warriors)

NHL Draft: 2021 - Seventh Round, 197th Overall (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Czechia's Martin Rysavy graduates from his junior hockey career after reaching the Western Hockey League summit in May. He leaves the League after a three-season stint that culminated in the forward hoisting the Ed Chynoweth Cup as a WHL Champion with the Moose Jaw Warriors. An integral cog on Moose Jaw's championship-winning roster, Rysavy has been honing his craft since he first joined the organization during the 2021-22 regular season. Taken with the sixth-overall selection by the Warriors at the 2020 CHL Import Draft, Rysavy made his debut on October 1, 2021. Just five games later, the import collected his first goal and multi-point outing, netting three points (two goals-one assist) - including the game-winner - against the Prince Albert Raiders. Rysavy called Moose Jaw home for three seasons, amassing 103 points (44 goals-59 assists) in 155 appearances. In July 2021, Rysavy heard his name called by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Day Two of the NHL Draft. The product of Prerov, Czechia., returned to the Friendly City for his 20-year-old season, joining six other NHL prospects on the Warriors' roster. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound forward played an important role in Moose Jaw's post-season run, tallying up 16 points (six goals-10 assists) in 20 skates. He lit the lamp twice - including the insurance marker - in Game Four of the WHL Championship Series, propelling the Warriors to their first WHL Championship in franchise history.

