Schmidt Scores Pair in Canada's Win Over Slovakia

Edmonton, Alta. - Vancouver Giants forward Cameron Schmidt scored two goals in a span of 4:07 to help Canada to a dominant 5-1 win over Slovakia on the second day of the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Tuesday night.

Schmidt, listed at 5-foot-7 and 153 lbs., was named the Player of the Game for Canada.

The Prince George, B.C. product opened the scoring under four minutes into the contest when he banged home a rebound off a point shot from Tri-City Americans defenceman Jackson Smith.

With exactly 12 minutes remaining in the first period, Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats) fed Schmidt a tremendous pass on the power play from behind the net that Schmidt one-timed home to make it 2-0 for Canada.

Luca Romano (Kitchener Rangers) scored to make it 3-0 for Canada early in the second period, though the Slovaks responded with a goal of their own several minutes later off the stick of Michal Svrcek.

Canada put the game to bed midway through the third period with two goals in a span of seven seconds: first Émile Guité (Chicoutimi Saguenéens) finished off a pretty passing play on a the man advantage to make it 4-1, just moments before Romano got his second of the game to make it 5-1.

Canada outshot Slovakia 44-28 in the game and went 2-for-4 on the power play.

Giants prospect Tobis Tomík - who was named the captain of Slovakia - also played in Tuesday's contest and had a couple of chances. Tomik scored in Slovakia's tournament opener on Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Sweden.

Next up for Schmidt and Canada is a date with Sweden to close out the round robin on Wednesday (6:30 p.m. PT) at Rogers Place.

Meanwhile, Tomík and Slovakia close out their round robin on Wednesday against Switzerland (4:30 p.m. PT). 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Schedule - Wednesday, August 7:

11 a.m. PT - Czechia vs. Finland

2:30 p.m. PT - United States vs. Germany

4:30 p.m. PT - Switzerland vs. Slovakia

6:30 p.m. PT - Canada vs. Sweden

