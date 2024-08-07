Kasper Pikkarainen Signs with Rebels
August 7, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are excited to announce that forward Kasper Pikkarainen has signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club for the 2024-25 season.
The Rebels selected Pikkarainen in round one, 44 th overall at the 2024 CHL Import Draft. The Helsinki, Finland native was also selected in round three, 85 th overall by the New Jersey Devils at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.
In 2023-24 with TPS Turko U20, Pikkarainen collected 28 points in 34 games. He has played for Finland at the World U17 Hockey Challenge and World U18 Hockey Championships, and last week suited up for his country at the 2024 World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth, Michigan.
Kasper Pikkarainen
Forward - Helsinki, Finland
Date of Birth: August 7, 2006
Height: 6'3
Weight: 197 lbs.
Shoots: Right
Images from this story
|
Forward Kasper Pikkarainen
(Hockey Canada/Eric Young)
