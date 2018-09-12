Patriots Power Past Blue Crabs 8-3

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots (35-24, 70-52) defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (21-37, 47-72) 8-3 at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday evening.

The Blue Crabs took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a two-run double by Frank Martinez.

Somerset answered immediately in the bottom of the frame on a lead off home run by Craig Massey (3) and a run-scoring wild pitch to tie up the game.

Massey struck again with an RBI double in the bottom of the second to start a three-run inning that also included a run-scoring error and a sacrifice fly by Endy Chavez for a 5-2 advantage.

The Patriots extended the lead on a two-run blast by Nate Coronado (10) that made the score 7-2.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs cut into the lead with a run in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jose Gonzalez.

Jayce Boyd extended Somerset's lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single for an 8-3 lead, which would be the final score.

Dustin Molleken (4-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Kyle Drabek (0-2) suffered the loss, allowing eight runs- seven earned- on eight hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

