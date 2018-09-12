Barnstormers And Bees Spilt Twin-Bill In The Hardware City

September 12, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(New Britain, CT) - The New Britain Bees (27-31, 60-61,) and Lancaster Barnstormers (32-27, 70-52) split a single-admission doubleheader at New Britain Stadium on Tuesday evening, with Lancaster taking game one 9-3, while New Britain was victorious in game two by a final of 1-0 as both contests lasted seven innings of play.

In game one, New Britain starting pitcher Tommy Thorpe (1-1) suffered the loss after allowing six runs (three earned runs) on six hits (one home run) in three and two-thirds innings of work, walking two and striking out three. Lancaster starting pitcher John Anderson (6-3) earned the win, giving up three runs on five hits in five innings on the mound, walking two and striking out five.

Trailing 3-0 in the bottom half of the first inning, New Britain tied the game up with three runs of their own versus Anderson, highlighted by an RBI two-base hit off the bat of Jason Rogers and a two-run double produced by Jonathan Galvez. Lancaster took over from that point in the ballgame, finishing off the contest with six unanswered runs over the course of three innings to give the game its final score of 9-3, outhitting the Bees 13-6 overall in the opener. Rogers led the way offensively for New Britain with a pair of hits.

In game two, New Britain starting pitcher Sammy Gervacio tallied a no-decision despite retiring all nine batters he faced across a span of three scoreless innings, striking out five in the process. Lancaster starting pitcher Joe Gardner (5-11) was tagged with the tough-luck complete game loss that saw him give up just one run on four hits in six innings on the bump, walking two while striking out seven and tossing a wild pitch. Evan Scribner retired all three batters he faced in the top if the seventh, striking out a pair for his team-leading 24th save of the season, making a winner out of reliever Jim Fuller (2-1) who did not allow a run in two innings out of the bullpen.

The Bees took a 1-0 lead against Gardner in the bottom of the first frame thanks to a run-scoring double off the wall in left field by Deibinson Romero that allowed Darren Ford to cross the plate after he began the rally with a leadoff single. The one-run would be enough in the nightcap, as the quartet of Gervacio, Fuller, Brandon Cunniff, and Scribner allowed just two hits while striking out eight, marking the seventh time in 2018 that New Britain has held an opponent off the scoreboard in a ballgame. Romero had two hits en route to the victory, while Jason Rogers had a base knock in his final turn at the plate, extending his on-base streak to nine consecutive games overall, the longest active streak on the ballclub. Photo provided courtesy of the New Britain Bees.

The Bees conclude their 2018 regular season home schedule at New Britain Stadium on Wednesday, September 12th when they take on the Lancaster Barnstormers in the finale of a three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be a Kids Meal Deal Wednesday, as children 12 and under can enjoy a hot dog, bag of chips, and a soda or water for just four dollars! It will also be Fan Appreciation Night in the Hardware City.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.