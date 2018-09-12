Southern Maryland Falls in Somerset Finale

(Bridgewater, NJ.) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (21-37) lost the series finale against the Somerset Patriots (35-24) 8-3.

Two quick outs started the game, before Devon Rodriguez singled to extend the inning. A walk to Jon Griffin followed, and then both would score on a Frank Martinez double to give Southern Maryland an early 2-0 lead.

The Patriots fought back right away, putting up two in the bottom half of the inning. Craig Massey led off the inning with a solo homerun, his third long ball of the season. Alfredo Rodriguez then singled, moving to second two batters later on a walk issued to Jayce Boyd. A flyout moved Rodriguez up to third, which allowed him to score on a wild pitch to even the game.

Somerset kept the offense going in the next two innings, putting up three runs and then two more. Nate Coronado led off the second with a single, with John Nester adding a single two batters later. A Massey double would bring home Coronado, with an error at third base allowing Nester to score. A sacrifice fly from Endy Chavez would plate Massey for the third run of the inning.

The third inning began with a walk to Ramon Flores, the second free pass of the game issued by Kyle Drabek (0-2). After a popup got an out on the board, Coronado launched his seventh homerun of the season, a two-run shot that gave the Patriots a comfortable 7-2 lead.

Th scoring continued in the fourth, beginning with a two-out rally by the Blue Crabs. After a strikeout and groundout, Angelys Nina drew a walk to keep the inning going. Craig Maddox and Jose Gonzalez then went back-to-back with singles, scoring Nina to make it a four-run deficit. In the bottom half of the inning, Boyd singled in Rodriguez to push the Somerset lead back out to five.

Pitching took over from there, as the teams traded a pair of scoreless innings to send the game to the seventh. Logan Kensing took over in the top of the seventh, picking up two quick outs. A single from Francisco Rosario kept the game alive, before Kensing bounced back with a strikeout to finish the 8-3 game.

The Blue Crabs return to action Thursday, September 13th for the series opener against the New Britain Bees. First pitch in the final series of the 2018 season is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. on Thursday at Regency Furniture Stadium.

