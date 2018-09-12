Barnstormers Inch Closer To Post-Season

September 12, 2018 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





The Lancaster Barnstormers played a playoff caliber game on Wednesday evening, even though the 5-3 win over the New Britain Bees did not matter in the standings.

With York losing, 6-1, to the Road Warriors in the first game of a doubleheader at People's Bank Park, the Barnstormers clinched the first wild card berth in the Atlantic League playoffs.

That is, if there is one.

Still to be decided is the second half race between the Sugar Land Skeeters and the York Revolution. The next Sugar Land win or Lancaster loss will lock Lancaster into its first post-season berth in three years.

New Britain jumped on Jonathan Albaladejo (9-7) for three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Jamar Walton singled through the left side with two outs and moved to third as Jonathan Galvez crashed a double off the left field wall. James Skelton singled into right to score two, and Vinny Siena's bloop hit to right added the third run.

For the second straight start, Albaladejo settled down and took control of the game. The right-hander last 6 2/3 innings overall, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out six.

Lancaster struck back in the top of the third on an RBI single by Darian Sandford and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Bortnick. Two innings later, the Barnstormers scored the tying run on an odd play. With the bases loaded and two outs, Blake Gailen hit a routine grounder to Siena. The shortstop looked to second for the force play, but had to wait too long. Bortnick beat the throw as Stephen Perez carried the tying run home.

Sandford led off the seventh with a single and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Bortnick. A wild pitch moved Sandford to third, and Gailen picked him up with a sac fly to left.

Perez singled home an insurance run in the eighth.

Matt Marksberry relieved Albaladejo in the seventh and got four outs. Huascar Brazoban pitched around a two-out walk in the ninth for his fourth save.

The Barnstormers head home to face the Road Warriors starting on Friday night. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel starting at 6:45.

NOTES: Sandford (78) and Noel (51) pulled off a double steal in the third...Gregor was 2-for-4 in his second start...Perez also chimed in with two hits.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.