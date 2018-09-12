Ducks Stun Skeeters with Dramatic Ninth Inning Comeback

(Sugar Land, Texas) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters 5-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series at Constellation Field.

The Ducks jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Miles Williams' solo home run to right field in the third inning and David Washington's solo homer to left in the fifth off Skeeters starter Lucas Irvine. Sugar Land tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on Alberto Cordero's solo homer to right and Barrett Barnes' sac fly to right off Ducks starter Lorenzo Barcelo.

Long Island took the lead back in the sixth on an RBI double to right-center by Daniel Fields. However, two walks and an RBI single by Alvaro Rondon in the seventh tied the ballgame back up at three apiece.

Sugar Land took their first lead of the night in the eighth on an error, a balk and an RBI single through the right side by Cordero. Down 4-3, the Ducks rallied back in the ninth off Skeeters closer Felipe Paulino to go ahead for good at 5-4. Following a leadoff double by Lew Ford, two-out RBI singles from Ramon Cabrera and Dioner Navarro did the damage.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Barcelo pitched six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out nine. Irvine lasted five innings, yielding two runs on two hits with four strikeouts. Fernando Abad (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing an unearned run in the eighth, though he struck out the side. Paulino (2-2) took the loss, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk in one inning of work. Francisco Rodriguez earned his 26th save of the season with a scoreless ninth, stranding the tying run at second base.

The Ducks and Skeeters continue their six-game series on Wednesday night. Game time is slated for 7:05 p.m. CDT at Constellation Field. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on the Ducks official Facebook page, YouTube channel and at LIDucks.com. Right-hander Matt Larkins (7-5, 4.70) takes the mound for the Ducks against Skeeters righty Dallas Beeler (8-2, 2.37).

