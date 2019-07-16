Pat Mahomes Sr. Appearing at T-Bones Stadium

July 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones have announced that former Major League pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr. and father to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will appear at T-Bones Stadium Friday, July 19th when the T-Bones host the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

WHAT: Pat Mahomes Sr. was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 6th round in 1988 of the MLB draft and made his Major League debut on April 12, 1992. Mahomes would go on to compile at 42-39 Major League record in an 11-year career that saw the right-hander pitch 709 innings in the Big Leagues. The native of Lindale, Texas pitched five years for Minnesota and would make stops with the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs in his career. Mahomes would go on to play independent ball with the Sioux Falls Canaries and Grand Prairie AirHogs in the American Association, the same league the Kansas City T-Bones have played in since 2011. Mahomes had his jersey retired by the Sioux Falls Canaries on June 28th, this season.

WHEN: Friday, July 19th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

WHY: Mahomes Sr. will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at approx. 6:40 and sign autographs for a few innings during the game on the concourse.

Tickets are available online at tbonesbaseball.com, by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting in person the Saint Luke's Box Office.

