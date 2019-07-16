Seven-Run Second Powers 'Roaders

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders scored seven times in the bottom of the second over the span of 13 pitches to roll past the Lincoln Saltdogs 10-1 on Tuesday night at The Depot.

Lincoln starter Kyle Kinman (1-4) entered the night having not allowed more than eight hits in a start, and no more than five runs. Cleburne (31-24) almost matched both in the second, banging out seven hits and scoring seven times. Hunter Clanin started the inning with a first-pitch solo home run, then after three singles loaded the bases, Ryan Brett smacked a two-run double off the fence in the left-center to make it 4-1. Chase Simpson rolled a two-run single through the left side to increase the lead to 6-1, before John Nester capped the scoring with a two-run homer. None of the first eight hitters who came to the plate saw more than two pitches.

Greyfer Eregua (2-0) allowed a solo home run to Christian Ibarra on the second pitch of the game, but settled down from there. The righty allowed only one more hit over the final four innings, striking out four while walking one. Braden Pearson tossed a spotless sixth, Martire Garcia worked two scoreless frames, and Daniel Hurtado polished off the win with a zero in the top of the ninth. From the top of the third through the end of the seventh, Cleburne pitchers retired 14 Saltdogs in a row.

The Railroaders added two runs in the sixth on a run-scoring double from Simpson and a Zach Nehrir RBI single to produce the game's final margin.

Cleburne and Lincoln continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:06 PM. Jesus Sanchez (6-2, 3.34) gets the ball for the Railroaders, while the Saltdogs counter with fellow righty John Brownell (4-3, 3.77).

