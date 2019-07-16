Hilton Is AirHogs Second All Star

July 16, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Texas AirHogs News Release





AirHogs RHP Kevin Hilton was voted into the All-Star game this season by the Coaches of the American Association in acknowledgement of the stellar season he has had so far with the AirHogs. After not playing last season due to injury Hilton has come back stronger and it has shown as he has not only played better but has earned the recognition of his peers and has been voted as an All-Star.

Hilton has been the AirHogs best pitcher to this point of the season as he has the lowest ERA on the team (4.42) and has pitched the most innings going 71.1 IP just outside of the top 5 in the league. Hilton has been a consistent force for the AirHogs this season as well going at least 7 innings deep into games in 4 of his last 5 starts and 6 of his 11 starts on the season. That kind of consistency has been extremely helpful in conserving bullpen arms for the AirHogs this season. Hilton has also gone at least 5 IP in all but two of his starts, his first two of the season when he was probably still knocking the rust off.

Hilton is the only AirHogs pitcher selected to the All-Star game this year, but he won't be the only AirHog there as he will join fellow teammate Stewart Ijames in St. Paul for the All-Star game this season. Hilton is one of the 10 pitchers selected from the South Division, and it is a great honor to be selected as one of the 10 best pitchers in the division. The All-Star break will take place between July 22 nd and the 23 rd with the actual game starting on the 23 rd and first pitch at 6:30 PM. Be sure to tune in and see Kevin Hilton and Stewart Ijames represent your AirHogs in the All-Star game in St. Paul this year.

