RedHawks Pound RailCats, 16-1, in Third Straight Straight Loss

GARY, IND. - A season-high 16 runs, 20 hits and five homers allowed by the Gary SouthShore RailCats paced the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 16-1 win on Tuesday afternoon in game two of the series at U.S. Steel Yard. Following Tuesday's defeat, Gary has lost three straight games, nine of their last 10 contests and are a season-worst 11 games below .500 and 15.5 games out of first place.

Fargo-Moorhead (38-18) snapped Gary's streak of scoring first in five straight games with a six-run third inning, courtesy of three two-run home runs to left. Yhoxian Medina singled with one out before former RailCat Brennan Metzger hit the first homer of the inning. Tim Colwell then muscled a single to right before Chris Jacobs hit the second homer of the inning. Correlle Prime followed Jacobs with a single to center before T.J. Bennett hit the final homer of the inning and his second in as many days with an opposite-field blast.

The RedHawks increased their lead to 9-0 on Leo Pina's two-out three-run homer in the fifth. Jacobs and Prime recorded back-to-back one-out singles before Pina hit his eighth homer of the year.

Fargo-Moorhead went up by 15 with six more runs in the sixth. Medina singled to begin the inning before a single from Metzger followed by a throwing error by Tom Walraven at third base gave the RedHawks two runners in scoring position. Colwell followed Metzger with an RBI single to right before Ahart drove in Metzger with an RBI fielder's choice. Jacobs and Prime followed with consecutive singles before Pina blasted a two-out grand slam for the final runs of the inning. Pina's homer was his second of the game and the RedHawks second of two grand slams hit on the day.

The RedHawks took their biggest lead of the series at 16 with their final run in the eighth. Prime singled to begin the inning before Bennett drew ahis second walk. Pina then lined out to center, moving Prime up to third before Brian Olson brought home Prime with an RBI groundout.

Gary (22-33) avoided being shutout with a run in the ninth. Danny De La Calle drew a leadoff walk before a groundout by Andy De Jesus moved De La Calle to second. MJ Rookord followed with an RBI double for his third hit of the day before the game was called official due to rain.

Trevor Lubking (5-5) was charged with his second loss after allowing a career-high nine runs over five innings. The southpaw allowed 11 hits (three home runs), walked two and struck out one. Andrew Spinnenweber allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings in his first professional relief appearance.

Taylor Bloye (3-1) recorded his third win in his fifth start. The right-handed yielded six hits and two walks while striking out three over seven shutout innings.

Gary continues their season-long 10-day, 11-game homestand and four-game series against Fargo-Moorhead on Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m. RailCats' right-hander Justin Sinibaldi (2-4, 3.19) opposes RedHawks' right-hander Michael Tamburino (4-4, 4.38) in game three of the series.

