Pair of Right-Handers Join Honkers Staff

April 21, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are happy to announce right-handed pitchers Caleb Lingenfelter and Cole Mammenga will join the Honkers roster for the 2022 season. Lingenfelter, a junior at Roanoke College, is off to a strong start for the Maroons this year. In seven appearances (four starts) Lingenfelter has a 3.25 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP in 27.2 innings pitched. The 6'0 190 pound right-hander has made 16 appearances in his collegiate career and posted a 3.33 ERA across 46 innings pitched.

"I am excited to add Caleb to our pitching staff," said Honkers field manager Andrew Urbistondo. "His feel for all of his pitches will make him a very reliable arm for us."

Mammenga, who is from Hibbing, Minnesota, attends the University of Minnesota Morris and is one of the top arms on the Cougars pitching staff. Through 25.2 innings pitched Mammenga has a 2.81 ERA and 20 strikeouts. His best start of the season came back on March 15th

against the University of Maine at Farmington when he pitched six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight.

"Mammenga pounds the zone with all of his pitches," said Urbistondo. "His stuff and command will allow him to play a big role for us."

The Rochester Honkers start their quest for a sixth Northwoods League title on May 30th when they host the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field.

