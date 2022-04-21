Rockers to Host Green Bay Native and ESPN Host John Anderson for Inside Wisconsin Night

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to host Inside Wisconsin Night on Thursday, June 16th for the 6:35 nightcap of a day-night home doubleheader taking place at Capital Credit Union Park that day. As part of the evening, Green Bay native and ESPN Host, John Anderson, is set to make a return to his hometown roots.

Anderson will be joined by co-host Trevor Thomas of the Inside Wisconsin podcast to tape an episode at the ballpark while promoting a special Inside Wisconsin themed jersey to be worn by the Rockers players that evening. All game worn player jerseys will be posted online and available to be bid on via silent auction on greenbayrockers.com during the week leading up to the game and in-stadium that night. All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Anderson Family Charitable Foundation, which, to-date has donated over $200,000 to public schools in Green Bay.

"We're extremely excited to welcome John back to Green Bay," said Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "I know the community has followed John on his ESPN ventures throughout the years and we're looking forward to a fun evening talking about all things Inside Wisconsin."

Fans are invited to celebrate all things Wisconsin along with John Anderson and Trevor Thomas on June 16th while also being entertained all evening long by the NEW Piano guys. Gates open at 5:35 for the 6:35 game that evening and Bud Light Party Patio tickets with all you-can-eat through the 5th inning and all-you-can-drink through the 7th inning are available for just $25. It's also Bud Light Thirsty Thursday with half price tap beer through the end of the 5th inning.

Tickets for Inside Wisconsin Night are available NOW as part of a pre-sale event. Single game tickets to all 36 regular season home games will go on sale at 9am Friday, April 22nd.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack is only available until April 29th. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

